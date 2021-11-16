Bomb Blasts Near Indian Para-badminton Players' Hotel in Uganda, Team Safe

The Indian para-badminton are in Kampala, where two explosions in the centre of Uganda’s capital killed at least two people and set several cars on fire on Tuesday.

The Indian team comprising Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar are in Kampala, Uganda to take part in the Uganda Para-Badminton International 2021.

The Indian shuttlers are in a hotel, close to which one of the blasts occurred. The Para-Badminton India Twitter handle posted a video of the incident and added that the players are safe.

NTV Uganda said “scores" had been injured and there had been two blasts - one very close to parliament and one near the central police station. Parliament was being evacuated, the television station reported.

An NTV Uganda reporter said he saw two bodies. The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear.

“First responders included Red Cross personnel who were using fire extinguishers to curb the fire on Parliamentary Avenue," the station said on Twitter.

A Ugandan military spokesperson, Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, told Reuters that there had been “multiple" blasts and “multiple" casualties but declined to give further details.

Irene Nakasiita, spokesperson at the Uganda Red Cross, said they would release information about the blasts later. The spokesperson for Uganda’s police did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Ugandan soldiers are fighting al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents in Somalia as part of an African Union peacekeeping force. Al Shabaab has carried out several deadly bombings in Uganda.

(With inputs from Agencies)

