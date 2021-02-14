Booker, Paul Help Suns Beat 76ers For 5th Straight Victory

SAM FRANCISCO: Kevin Durant won his long-anticipated first trip back to the Bay Area to play the Warriors team he helped win two titles over three years, scoring 20 points in the Brooklyn Nets 134-117 victory over Golden State on Saturday night.

The NBA Finals MVP in both title runs, Durant missed his initial three shots before hitting a 3-pointer at the 5:49 mark of the first quarter and finished 8 for 19 from the floor and 1 of 6 on 3s.

Stephen Curry didnt have his best stroke either, going 10 of 17 for 27 points and 2 for 9 from deep as cold-shooting Golden State lost its third straight to the Nets and missed a chance at its first three-game winning streak all season.

The Warriors saw nemesis James Harden in a Nets uniform for the first time, and he had 14 assists to go with 19 points, including five 3s, and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points as Brooklyn snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Warriors home floor in its first visit to Chase Center.

JAZZ 112, HEAT 94

SALT LAKE CITY: Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points to help Utah beat Miami for its seventh consecutive victory.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points, and Rudy Gobert had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Jazz. Georges Niang chipped in 14 points and a career-high five assists.

NBA-leading Utah improved to 22-5. It has won 18 of 19 games since a 4-4 start.

Kendrick Nunn scored 20 points for Miami. Jimmy Butler added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

SUNS 120, 76ERS 111

PHOENIX: Devin Booker scored 36 points, Chris Paul added 18 points and 10 assists and Phoenix beat Philadelphia for its fifth straight victory.

The Suns have won eight of their past nine games and improved to 16-9. They shot 61% and got a big game from their bench, especially from Dario Saric. He scored 15 points in his first game back after missing 10 straight.

Joel Embiid had 35 points on 12-of-23 shooting for the 76ers. They have lost two in a row but still hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference at 18-9. Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris each added 18 points.

KNICKS 121 ROCKETS 99

NEW YORK: Julius Randle and rookie Immanuel Quickley each scored 22 points and New Yorksent Houston to a season-high fifth straight loss.

Derrick Rose added 16 points for New York. The Knicks, who had no problem in their first game after losing starting center Mitchell Robinson to a broken right hand Friday night in a victory at Washington.

John Wall scored 26 points, and Eric Gordon had 24 for Houston.

PACERS 125, HAWKS 113

ATLANTA: Doug McDermott scored 26 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds and beat Atlanta for its second straight victory.

Indiana scored 41 points in the final period and used a 27-7 run to take control. quarter. Aaron Holiday was the spark with the outcome on the line, scoring 13 of his 18 points in the fourth.

Clint Capela had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta. Trae Young had 15 points and 14 assists but didnt attempt a 3-pointer for just the second time in his career. The Hawks have lost six of seven.