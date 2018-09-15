English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bopanna, Myneni Lose Doubles but India Still in Hunt for Year-end Davis Cup Finals
Rohan Bopanna and Saketh Myneni lost the do-or-die doubles rubber against Serbia as India conceded an unassailable 0-3 lead to lose the Davis World Group Play-off tie here Saturday.
Rohan Bopanna. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Serbia: Rohan Bopanna and Saketh Myneni lost the do-or-die doubles rubber against Serbia as India conceded an unassailable 0-3 lead to lose the Davis World Group Play-off tie.
However, India can still have a shot at the qualification for the Davis Cup finals in five months from now as per new rules. After losing both the singles on Friday, India needed a win to stay alive but Bopanna and Myneni, who replaced originally nominated N Sriram Balaji, could not keep the country afloat.
They lost 6-7(5) 2-6 6-7(4) to relatively inexperienced pair of Nikola Milojevic and Danilo Petrovic after two hours and 22 minutes on indoor courts at Kraljevo Sports Venue.
The reverse singles, scheduled for Sunday, have now become inconsequential. Bopanna and Myneni, who recently made a comeback to the competitive tennis from an injury, had a set point in the third set, serving at 5-3 but dropped serve. The Serbians did not give the Indians any more chances and sealed the tie in the hosts favour.
India have now lost three ties in a row to Serbia, which did not have its top players. India were expected to do a better job than this, since reigning US Open Champion Novak Djokovic opted out and Filip Krajinovic pulled out due to an injury.
Since new Davis Cup reforms have been introduced India will not have to go back to Asia/Oceania Group immediately. Instead, India will compete in a 24-team qualifying event (home and away format) in February, 2019 to qualify for the 18-team Davis Cup Finals, to be held either in Madrid or Lille from November 18-24, next year.
The 12 winners will qualify while four semi-finalists from the 2018 season will get direct entry. The ITF will award two wild cards for the inaugural Davis Cup finals.
The Indian team is ranked 20th and effectively it is 16th considering that four semifinalists will not be part of the qualifying event. The two worst teams in the qualifiers will go back to the zonal competition.
However, India can still have a shot at the qualification for the Davis Cup finals in five months from now as per new rules. After losing both the singles on Friday, India needed a win to stay alive but Bopanna and Myneni, who replaced originally nominated N Sriram Balaji, could not keep the country afloat.
They lost 6-7(5) 2-6 6-7(4) to relatively inexperienced pair of Nikola Milojevic and Danilo Petrovic after two hours and 22 minutes on indoor courts at Kraljevo Sports Venue.
The reverse singles, scheduled for Sunday, have now become inconsequential. Bopanna and Myneni, who recently made a comeback to the competitive tennis from an injury, had a set point in the third set, serving at 5-3 but dropped serve. The Serbians did not give the Indians any more chances and sealed the tie in the hosts favour.
India have now lost three ties in a row to Serbia, which did not have its top players. India were expected to do a better job than this, since reigning US Open Champion Novak Djokovic opted out and Filip Krajinovic pulled out due to an injury.
Since new Davis Cup reforms have been introduced India will not have to go back to Asia/Oceania Group immediately. Instead, India will compete in a 24-team qualifying event (home and away format) in February, 2019 to qualify for the 18-team Davis Cup Finals, to be held either in Madrid or Lille from November 18-24, next year.
The 12 winners will qualify while four semi-finalists from the 2018 season will get direct entry. The ITF will award two wild cards for the inaugural Davis Cup finals.
The Indian team is ranked 20th and effectively it is 16th considering that four semifinalists will not be part of the qualifying event. The two worst teams in the qualifiers will go back to the zonal competition.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Inspired me to Make a Comeback After CWG Snub: Sardar
- Tata Nexon AMT Launched in Nepal at NPR 46.75 Lakh
- Avengers: Infinity War: Marvel is Releasing the Film's Hindi Version Again; Deets Inside
- Here’s Why Mira Rajput is Asking Fans Not to Send Gifts for Son Zain
- Albie Morkel Recounts Being Stuck in Mozambique Jail for Alleged Weapons Smuggling
Loading...
Loading...