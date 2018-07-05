English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bopanna, Sharan, Sitak Advance to 2nd Round at Wimbledon; Jeevan Exits
India's Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak made a winning start at the Wimbledon Championships as they prevailed over Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri on Thursday.
File photo of Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna (Getty Images)
London: India's Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak made a winning start at the Wimbledon Championships as they prevailed over Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri on Thursday.
It was also a good day for 12th seeds Rohan Bopanna and France’s Edouard Roger-Vasselin as they saw off the all-Australian pair of Alex de Minaur and John Millman 6-2, 6-2, 6-4. Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin did not face a single break point on their serve while converting five of the 13 chances they had on the Australians’ service games.
Sharan and Sitak eked out a 7-6(4) 6-7(8) 6-3 6-2 win in two hours and 41 minutes to book a second round berth.
Sharan and Sitak remained solid on their service games as they faced only one break point, which they saved. They broke their opponents thrice in the contest.
However, it was curtains for Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his American partner Austin Krajicek as the duo lost 6-7 6-7 6-7 to the Dutch pair of Sander Arends and Matwe Middelkoop in the men's doubles first round match.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
It was also a good day for 12th seeds Rohan Bopanna and France’s Edouard Roger-Vasselin as they saw off the all-Australian pair of Alex de Minaur and John Millman 6-2, 6-2, 6-4. Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin did not face a single break point on their serve while converting five of the 13 chances they had on the Australians’ service games.
Sharan and Sitak eked out a 7-6(4) 6-7(8) 6-3 6-2 win in two hours and 41 minutes to book a second round berth.
Sharan and Sitak remained solid on their service games as they faced only one break point, which they saved. They broke their opponents thrice in the contest.
However, it was curtains for Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his American partner Austin Krajicek as the duo lost 6-7 6-7 6-7 to the Dutch pair of Sander Arends and Matwe Middelkoop in the men's doubles first round match.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Did Diego Costa Discourage Coach Fernando Hierro from Naming Koke in the Penalty Shootout?
- India-Spec Jawa Motorcycle Set for 2018 Reveal, Anand Mahindra Confirms on Twitter
- Bad News for Highway Commuters, No Exemption in Toll Collection – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
- Gold Song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy are Inseparable in a Still from This Romantic Track
- Between Masaan and Moksha: Being a Dom Woman in Varanasi