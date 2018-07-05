Bopanna, Sharan, Sitak Advance to 2nd Round at Wimbledon; Jeevan Exits

India's Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak made a winning start at the Wimbledon Championships as they prevailed over Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri on Thursday.It was also a good day for 12th seeds Rohan Bopanna and France’s Edouard Roger-Vasselin as they saw off the all-Australian pair of Alex de Minaur and John Millman 6-2, 6-2, 6-4. Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin did not face a single break point on their serve while converting five of the 13 chances they had on the Australians’ service games.Sharan and Sitak eked out a 7-6(4) 6-7(8) 6-3 6-2 win in two hours and 41 minutes to book a second round berth.Sharan and Sitak remained solid on their service games as they faced only one break point, which they saved. They broke their opponents thrice in the contest.However, it was curtains for Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his American partner Austin Krajicek as the duo lost 6-7 6-7 6-7 to the Dutch pair of Sander Arends and Matwe Middelkoop in the men's doubles first round match.(With PTI inputs)