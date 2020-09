Ligue 1: Niko Kovac Gets 1st Win as Monaco Coach, Josh Maja Scores as Bordeaux Win

Forward Josh Maja and midfielder Toma Bai scored as Bordeaux won 2-0 at Angers to move up to second place in the French league on Sunday. Lille, Monaco and Nantes also won to join Bordeaux on four points after two games. They trail on goal difference.

Forward Jonathan Bamba scored as Lille won 1-0 at Reims while center half Benoit Badiashile netted for Monaco, which had a player sent off just after the break in a 1-0 win at Metz.

Nantes did even better, holding on for a 2-1 win at home to Nmes despite having two players sent off in the second half. Midfielder Imran Louza got the second Nantes goal in the 27th minute and got red-carded in the 47th.

Elsewhere, winger Romain Hamouma got both goals as Saint-Etienne beat Lorient 2-0 at home.

Later Sunday, Marseille began its campaign with a game at Brest.

Marseille's game at home to Saint-Etienne last week was postponed after three positive coronavirus cases at Marseille. It will be played on Sept. 17.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain starts the season later than any other team after reaching the Champions League final on Aug. 23. PSG asked for its game at Lens scheduled for this weekend to be pushed back until Thursday.