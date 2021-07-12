Boris Becker Does Not Expect Roger Federer to Return to Wimbledon Next Year

Former world number one and six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker on Sunday opined that the Swiss legend Roger Federer might not return to Wimbledon next year after his shock quarterfinal exit at the hands of Hubert Hurkaczat Centre Court. Federer bowed out of the third Grand Slam of the year after losing to rising Polish tennis star Hurkacz in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0.

He further said that the 20-Slam King must have contemplated about his future this weekend, adding that “a year is a long time in tennis.” The Former German tennis player also reckoned that the “pace of change at the top of the men’s game has been rapid this year”. Becker also insisted that the year 2021 have taken the Big Three of tennis – Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal – by surprise, albeit for different reasons.

Becker further said that Federer arrived at Wimbledon thinking everything was going according to his plan – he recovered from his knee injury, “get fit for the clay and put himself in a strong position to go very deep at SW19.”“I don’t believe that he came here deliberating when the best time is to retire, but he may well be doing so now. The manner of his defeat to Hubert Hurkacz changed things,” Becker wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

On Sunday night, the World Number one Djokovic equalled Federer and Nadal for most Grand Slam win in men’s tennis to further stamp his authority as one of the greatest players of all time. Djokovic defeated Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 after a nervy start to clinch his record-equalling 20th Grand Slam and his sixth Wimbledon title. It was also Djokovic’s third Grand Slam of the year as he has also won the French Open and Australia Open, and he is hoping to attain the Golden Slam glory by winning the US Open.

While the Serbian star has won one after another Grand Slam in recent years to equal Federer and Nadal in most major title tie, the Swiss player has failed in winning a single Grand Slam trophy in the last three years. The last time Federer bagged a Grand Slam title, it was way back in 2018 in Melbourne.

