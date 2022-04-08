Boris Becker Found Guilty of Four Charges in Bankruptcy Trial- Reports

German tennis great Boris Becker was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act following his bankruptcy trial in London, British media reported.

The 54-year-old six-time Grand Slam champion, who was on trial at Southwark Crown Court, was facing 24 counts under the act relating to the period from May to October 2017.

Becker, a former world number one who won Wimbledon three times, had denied the charges, including nine counts of not handing over trophies and awards and seven of concealing property valued at more than 1.5 million euros.

Becker was made bankrupt on June 21, 2017, at the London High Court in connection with a debt to private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co.

Under the terms of the bankruptcy order, he was bound to provide full disclosure of assets.

Last month, the court heard that Becker ”acted dishonestly” by failing to hand over assets including his Wimbledon singles trophies before and after he was declared bankrupt.

