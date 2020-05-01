SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Boris Becker Lends Support to Roger Federer's ATP-WTA Merger Idea

Boris Becker (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Boris Becker (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Boris Becker pointed towards equal pay for both men and women in Grand Slams and stated tennis in general have been a 'progressive' sport.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
Share this:

London: Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has supported Roger Federer's proposal regarding the merger of men's and women's tennis governing bodies.

Becker pointed towards equal pay for both men and women in Grand Slams and stated tennis in general have been a 'progressive' sport.

Federer had earlier suggested to bring together ATP and WTA into one single entity for the betterment of the sport as a whole.

Becker also lauded the 20-time Grand Slam champion for coming up with the idea at time when the entire world is reeling from the effect of coronavirus.

"Roger Federer started the ball rolling with his splendid idea of joining forces and I think (Rafael) Nadal agrees. Not every top guy agrees, that's fine, but I think Federer, Nadal and (Novak) Djokovic have a strong following. For Federer to suggest that, speaks for his intelligence and also that he truly cares about the game," Becker was quoted as saying by Laureus.com.

"Just think of the equal prize money we have in the majors. You know men and women earn the same which I don't think is happening in every sport.

"We are always progressive about going with the times, with equal rights, certainly on the tennis court. So a joint organisation - he meant ATP and WTA - would be the next step. It's a big step," he added.

The entire tennis season has been ruined because of the pandemic. For the first time outside wartime, Wimbledons have been cancelled while this year's Roland Garros tournament has been postponed till September.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,148

    +986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,365

    +1,755*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,065

    +692*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,152

    +77*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,017,044

    +21,074*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,274,747

    +64,763*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,023,911

    +37,954*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,792

    +5,735*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres