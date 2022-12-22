Boris Becker Reveals Jurgen Klopp Wasn’t Allowed to Visit Him in Prison

Tennis legend Boris Becker revealed that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp was denied permission to meet him in prison citing security concerns.

Becker carved his name in Tennis history by winning Wimbledon at the paltry age of 17. He also became the first unseeded player to win the Men’s title. The Tennis icon has six grand slam titles to his name. Boris Becker was served a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence in April after being found guilty on four charges under the insolvency act.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was handed this sentence after hiding £2.5m of his assets in an attempt to avoid paying creditors. In 2017, Boris Becker declared bankruptcy with close to £50m in debt, over an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his estate in Majorca.

The Tennis superstar would usually have had to serve at least half the sentence before being eligible for release. Still, his release was possible due to a fast-track deportation program for foreign nationals.

The 55-year-old German who was set free from HMP Huntercombe earlier this month has now been deported to his home country, after living in the UK since 2012. In an emotional interview, Becker shed light on his life in prison, claiming that he wasn’t allowed to visit a close friend and LFC manager, Jurgen Klopp.

“We are good friends and I gave his name to the authorities but then they came back and said that he couldn’t come as he was too famous and they were concerned for his safety. I was allowed two visits a month and I had to give these names to the authorities so they could be checked out but it is a very slow process.”

Boris received several letters from well-wishers during his stay in prison, which helped boost his morale during the tough times. He was also supposedly touched most by the letter of former rival and countryman Michael Stich.

The security concerns over Klopp’s meeting with the Tennis ace seem like a plausible reason, considering the German manager’s stocks have skyrocketed ever since he took over Liverpool Football Club.

The former FSV Mainz manager took charge of the Merseyside club when they were going through a rough patch struggling to cement their place in England as well as Europe. Klopp instilled his hunger and passion, leading them to a Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup titles in his tenure to date.

