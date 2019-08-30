Take the pledge to vote

Boris Becker to Coach German Team at Inaugural ATP Cup in Australia

ATP Cup's first edition, which replaces Hopman Cup in the calender, will be held in January, 2020, in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.

IANS

Updated:August 30, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
Berlin: Germany tennis legend Boris Becker has confirmed that he will coach the German team at the inaugural ATP Cup tournament next year in Australia.

"Alexander Zverev asked me and I accepted," six-time Grand Slam winner Becker, who is also head of men's tennis at Germany's national tennis federation, said on Thursday at the US Open, reports Xinhua news agency.

World No. 6 Zverev is expected to lead the German team at the men's ATP Cup, which will replace the mixed-team Hopman Cup.

The first edition takes place from January 3 to 12, with 24 teams playing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, which then also stages the final round.

