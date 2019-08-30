Boris Becker to Coach German Team at Inaugural ATP Cup in Australia

Berlin: Germany tennis legend Boris Becker has confirmed that he will coach the German team at the inaugural ATP Cup tournament next year in Australia.

"Alexander Zverev asked me and I accepted," six-time Grand Slam winner Becker, who is also head of men's tennis at Germany's national tennis federation, said on Thursday at the US Open, reports Xinhua news agency.

World No. 6 Zverev is expected to lead the German team at the men's ATP Cup, which will replace the mixed-team Hopman Cup.

The first edition takes place from January 3 to 12, with 24 teams playing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, which then also stages the final round.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.