Boris Johnson Found European Super League a ‘Great Idea’: Report

The discussion regarding the quick rise and even faster fall of the European Super League (ESL) seems to be never-ending. The new league fell apart within three days after being announced after English clubs pulled out due to rising public pressure.

Now, reports are doing the rounds that Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward allegedly met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek his approval for the ESL.

According to The Mirror, the British premier met with Woodward before the announcement on the Super League was made. It is also reported that Johnson said ESL would be a “great idea”.

The report claims that the PM’s Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield had informed him about the proposal (ESL) with Woodward. “Boris doesn’t know much about football so he said it was a great idea.

So Dan told the clubs No 10 wouldn’t stand in their way. Then it all kicked off,” Mirror quoted a government source as saying.

This could add to the UK PM’s woes as he struggles to deal with former adviser Dominic Cummings’ explosive claims about the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson has repeatedly denied that he knew any advance news about the controversial league, despite meeting with one of its central figure’s days before its formal announcement.

Johnson claims that he didn’t know anything about the ESL. He has even called the idea of Super League a kind of “cartel” and insisted it was surprising news for him like anyone else.

The European Super League plan fell flat after the six English clubs — Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur- quit.

This Tuesday, the UEFA began disciplinary proceedings against the three clubs who are still sticking to the ESL plan, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus. On May 12, UEFA had appointed a team of inspectors to conduct a preliminary investigation.

