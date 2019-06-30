Take the pledge to vote

Borna Coric Withdraws from Wimbledon with Injury

Borna Coric, who was seeded 14th, pulled out of Wimbledon with abdominal injury that he picked up at Halle earlier this month.

Reuters

Updated:June 30, 2019, 7:20 AM IST
Borna Coric Withdraws from Wimbledon with Injury
Borna Coric withdrew from Wimbledon citing Injury (Photo Credit:Reuters)
London: Croatian 14th seed Borna Coric was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon on Saturday, citing an abdominal injury.

The 22-year-old had been drawn to play Slovenian Aljaz Bedene in the opening round.

Italian 17th seed Matteo Berrettini has now moved into Coric’s spot in the draw with Canadian Brayden Schnur gaining a place in the first round as a lucky loser.

Coric injured himself at Halle this month where he withdrew in his quarter-final match.

He will receive half of the 45,000 pounds ($57,118) he would have received for losing in the first round.

