Borussia Dortmund Thrash Atletico Madrid as Jadon Sancho Scores First Champions League Goal
Borussia Dortmund stunned Atletico Madrid with a 4-0 thrashing on Wednesday to move to the verge of the Champions League knockout stage, as English teenager Jadon Sancho scored his first goal in the competition.
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (centre) celebrates scoring against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League (Image: BVB/Twitter)
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
