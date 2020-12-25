BOS vs BKN Team Prediction NBA 2020-21, Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets - Playing V, Basketball

Both Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets have registered their debut wins in the NBA 2020-21 league. This season is comparatively different from the previous season as 10 matches per team will be reduced. This has been done due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The match on Day 2 of the tournament will take place on Saturday, December 26. In the previous match, Celtics defeated Bucks by 122-121 while Nets beat Warriors by 125-99.

BOS vs BKN Team Prediction NBA 2020-21, Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets outing will start from 3:30 AM IST at the TD Garden on Saturday, December 26.

BOS vs BKN NBA 2020-21 Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Details

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets match is scheduled for Saturday, December 26 at 3:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the TD Garden.

BOS vs BKN NBA 2020-21, Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Dream11 Team Prediction

BOS vs BKN NBA 2020-21, Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Point Guard: Chris Chiozza, DeAndre Johnson

BOS vs BKN NBA 2020-21, Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Shooting Guard: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Jaylen Brown

BOS vs BKN NBA 2020-21, Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Small Forward: Garrett Temple, Gordon Hayward

BOS vs BKN NBA 2020-21, Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Power Forward: Jayson Tatum

BOS vs BKN NBA 2020-21, Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Centre: Enes Kanter

BOS vs BKN NBA 2020-21, Boston Celtics possible starting line-up vs Brooklyn Nets: Brad Wanamaker, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter

BOS vs BKN NBA 2020-21, Brooklyn Nets possible starting line-up vs Boston Celtics: Chris Chiozza, Garrett Temple, DeAndre Johnson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Jaylen Brown