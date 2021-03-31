BOS vs FRA Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bosnia and Herzegovina will take on France at the Stadion Grbavica in what will be their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture. They come into this match after their 0-0 draw against Costa Rica on Saturday in a friendly fixture.

On the other hand, France will come into this match after their win against Kazakhstan by a margin of 2-0 yesterday in their most recent FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture. The match saw a goal from Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele and it was then followed by an own goal from Tobol defender Serhiy Malyi.

Didier Deschamps, the French manager, has a plethora of riches to choose from. Raphael Varane, midfielder Paul Pogba, forward Antoine Griezmann as well as Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe are all named in the squad.

Bosnia and Herzegovinahave also named a strong squad. Sead Kolasinac, midfielder Miralem Pjanic as well as star Roma striker Edin Dzeko have all been named in the squad.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France game will commence at 12:15 AM IST.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France match will be shown on any the Sony TV network in India. Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France live stream will take place on Sony LIV.

Thursday, April 1– 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) atStadion Grbavica.

Captain: Olivier Giroud

Vice-captain: Edin Dzeko

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Dennis Hadzikadunic, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet

Midfielders: Rade Krunic, Miralem Pjanic, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot

Strikers: Olivier Giroud, Edin Dzeko

Ibrahim Sehic, Darko Todorovic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sead Kolasinac, Miroslav Stevanovic, Rade Krunic, Miralem Pjanic, Stjepan Loncar, Amer Gojak, Edin DzekoHugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Ferland Mendy, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud