Boston Celtics Star Kyrie Irving Honored by Mother's Sioux Tribe

Also Watch WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats

WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons

WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen

Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara

WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar Asia Irving

Boston Celtics

celtics

Dakota

Standing on a bison pelt, Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving was smudged with sacred grasses, presented with traditional quilts and eagle feathers and given a Lakota name that means "Little Mountain" as he was welcomed Thursday into his mother's Standing Rock Sioux tribe.The All-Star guard and his sister, model Asia Irving, visited the tribe's reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border for a daylong celebration recognising their tribal heritage and support for the tribe's long battle against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.In front of a packed auditorium, they were honored with Lakota names during a ritual that tribal spokeswoman Danielle Finn said "is a very special rite of passage for a Lakota person."