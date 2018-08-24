English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Boston Celtics Star Kyrie Irving Honored by Mother's Sioux Tribe
The All-Star guard and his sister, model Asia Irving, visited the tribe's reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border for a daylong celebration recognising their tribal heritage and support for the tribe's long battle against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
Irving, who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, was born in Australia and grew up in West Orange, New Jersey. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Fort Yates (United States): Standing on a bison pelt, Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving was smudged with sacred grasses, presented with traditional quilts and eagle feathers and given a Lakota name that means "Little Mountain" as he was welcomed Thursday into his mother's Standing Rock Sioux tribe.
The All-Star guard and his sister, model Asia Irving, visited the tribe's reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border for a daylong celebration recognising their tribal heritage and support for the tribe's long battle against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
In front of a packed auditorium, they were honored with Lakota names during a ritual that tribal spokeswoman Danielle Finn said "is a very special rite of passage for a Lakota person."
Boston Celtics basketball star Kyrie Irving accepts gifts from students on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota on Thursday
Kyrie Irving's Lakota name, Hela, is roughly pronounced (HAY'-law) and means "Little Mountain." Asia Irving's name, Tatanka Winyan, (tuh-TONG'-kuh WEE'-yun) means "Buffalo Woman." Both are associated with their White Mountain family.
The Irvings' late mother, Elizabeth Ann Larson, was a member of the tribe and lived on the reservation until her adoption at a young age. Their late grandmother and great-grandparents also have ties to the reservation.
The siblings were greeted by hordes of fans, many wearing green T-shirts with the Standing Rock Sioux seal, Kyrie Irving's uniform number, 11, and the words "Welcome Home Kyrie Irving."
"It truly is a good day for Standing Rock," tribal Chairman Mike Faith said, turning to the Irvings. "For you two, welcome home."
Many in the crowd, including Char White Mountain, consider the siblings to be part of their family.
"We want him to know who his relatives are," she said. "We definitely don't want him to think we're people using him for his money. He's family."
Jewel Felix, who considers Kyrie Irving her nephew, said she became emotional when she heard he was coming.
"I started crying," she said. "I can't believe it's happening."
The feeling was apparently mutual.
"This is finally meeting my mom's family in their home. ... This is family for me now," Kyrie Irving said, calling it "a very special day."
Todd Giroux, a 14-year-old high school junior and point guard for the Standing Rock basketball team, said Irving became his hero when the star gave him an autograph at a Celtics game against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Giroux came to Thursday's event wearing an Irving jersey.
"It's amazing," he said, adding "it makes it even cooler" that Irving in late 2016 expressed support on Twitter for tribal efforts to lead the battle against the pipeline, which opponents believe threatens the tribe's Missouri River water supply. Thousands of people traveled to the reservation area in 2016 and 2017 to protest, with hundreds being arrested. The pipeline began operating in June 2017, but the Standing Rock tribe is leading a court battle to try to shut it down.
Kyrie Irving discussed his Sioux heritage during a January 2017 interview with ESPN, saying "there's a home connection" with the tribe's pipeline struggles and that he wanted to have a legacy outside of basketball. Irving this year asked Nike to put Standing Rock's seal on a new sneaker. He also has a tattoo of the Standing Rock logo on his neck. Thursday's visit left him with an even greater appreciation of his roots.
"I had no idea how inclusive this group is and what it means to be part of Standing Rock, be part of the united Sioux nation," he said.
Irving, who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, was born in Australia and grew up in West Orange, New Jersey. He played one season at Duke University before joining the Cavaliers as the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
Also Watch
The All-Star guard and his sister, model Asia Irving, visited the tribe's reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border for a daylong celebration recognising their tribal heritage and support for the tribe's long battle against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
In front of a packed auditorium, they were honored with Lakota names during a ritual that tribal spokeswoman Danielle Finn said "is a very special rite of passage for a Lakota person."
Boston Celtics basketball star Kyrie Irving accepts gifts from students on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota on Thursday
Kyrie Irving's Lakota name, Hela, is roughly pronounced (HAY'-law) and means "Little Mountain." Asia Irving's name, Tatanka Winyan, (tuh-TONG'-kuh WEE'-yun) means "Buffalo Woman." Both are associated with their White Mountain family.
The Irvings' late mother, Elizabeth Ann Larson, was a member of the tribe and lived on the reservation until her adoption at a young age. Their late grandmother and great-grandparents also have ties to the reservation.
The siblings were greeted by hordes of fans, many wearing green T-shirts with the Standing Rock Sioux seal, Kyrie Irving's uniform number, 11, and the words "Welcome Home Kyrie Irving."
"It truly is a good day for Standing Rock," tribal Chairman Mike Faith said, turning to the Irvings. "For you two, welcome home."
Many in the crowd, including Char White Mountain, consider the siblings to be part of their family.
"We want him to know who his relatives are," she said. "We definitely don't want him to think we're people using him for his money. He's family."
Jewel Felix, who considers Kyrie Irving her nephew, said she became emotional when she heard he was coming.
"I started crying," she said. "I can't believe it's happening."
The feeling was apparently mutual.
"This is finally meeting my mom's family in their home. ... This is family for me now," Kyrie Irving said, calling it "a very special day."
Todd Giroux, a 14-year-old high school junior and point guard for the Standing Rock basketball team, said Irving became his hero when the star gave him an autograph at a Celtics game against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Giroux came to Thursday's event wearing an Irving jersey.
"It's amazing," he said, adding "it makes it even cooler" that Irving in late 2016 expressed support on Twitter for tribal efforts to lead the battle against the pipeline, which opponents believe threatens the tribe's Missouri River water supply. Thousands of people traveled to the reservation area in 2016 and 2017 to protest, with hundreds being arrested. The pipeline began operating in June 2017, but the Standing Rock tribe is leading a court battle to try to shut it down.
Kyrie Irving discussed his Sioux heritage during a January 2017 interview with ESPN, saying "there's a home connection" with the tribe's pipeline struggles and that he wanted to have a legacy outside of basketball. Irving this year asked Nike to put Standing Rock's seal on a new sneaker. He also has a tattoo of the Standing Rock logo on his neck. Thursday's visit left him with an even greater appreciation of his roots.
"I had no idea how inclusive this group is and what it means to be part of Standing Rock, be part of the united Sioux nation," he said.
Irving, who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, was born in Australia and grew up in West Orange, New Jersey. He played one season at Duke University before joining the Cavaliers as the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- In Numbers: How India Have Been Getting it Right Against Left Handers
- Watch Astronauts Play The First-Ever Tennis Match in Space
- Modified Tata Xenon Pickup Truck Makes Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Look Puny [Video]
- Harry Potter Cast Had a Mini Reunion at Padma Patil's Wedding, See Pictures
- Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan on Forbes World's Highest Paid Actors List; George Clooney on Top
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...