Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA Finals Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Boston Celtics will be eager to make full use of their homecourt advantage in order to stay alive in the NBA final series against Golden State Warriors. With a 3-2 lead in their kitty, Golden State Warriors will hope to win Game 6 and secure their fourth NBA title in recent years. The sixth game of the series is scheduled to be played at the TD Garden in Boston on Friday.

After suffering a 104-94 defeat in the fifth game, Celtics must play at their full potential to take the series to a seventh game. Jayson Tatum was the best performer for the Celtics in Game 5 with 27 points along with 10 rebounds and four assists. Eventually, his terrific game went in vain as he had to end up on the losing side.

Ahead of the NBA Finals match between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA Finals Game 6 between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Golden State Warriors (GSW) be played?

The NBA 2022 Conference Finals Game 6 between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Golden State Warriors (GSW) will take place on June 17, Thursday.

Where will the NBA Finals match Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) be played?

Game 6 between Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) will be played at the TD Garden in Boston.

What time will the NBA Finals Game 6 Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) begin?

The match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Golden State Warriors (GSW) will begin at 6:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) match?

Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) Game 6 can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) match?

Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) Possible Starting XI:

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jayson Tatum, F- Al Horford, C- Robert Williams III, G- Jaylen Brown, G- Marcus Smart

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Andrew Wiggins, F- Otto Porter Jr., C- Draymond Green, G- Klay Thompson, G- Stephen Curry

