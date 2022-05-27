Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Conference Finals Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Boston Celtics are just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first team since 2010. Celtics are set to take on Miami Heat in Game 6 on Saturday (May 28). The sixth game of the NBA conference finals will be played at the TD Garden, in Boston.

After the Game 3, Celtics were found trailing in the series but two consecutive wins eventually helped them in clinching a vital lead against the Heat.

In the fifth game of the series, Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum’s 22 points as their guard Jaylen Brown registered 25 points in his team’s 80-93 win.

On the other hand, Golden State Warriors managed to defeat Dallas Mavericks to qualify for their sixth NBA Finals in last eight seasons.

Ahead of Saturday’s (May 28) NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be played?

The NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will take place on May 28, Saturday.

Where will the NBA 2022 Conference Finals match Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat be played?

The match between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be played at the TD Garden, in Boston.

What time will the NBA 2022 Conference Finals match Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat begin?

The match between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will begin at 6:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat match?

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat match will be televised on the Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat match?

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Boston Celtics (BOS) and Miami Heat (MIA) Possible Starting XI:

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jayson Tatum, F- Al Horford, C- Robert Williams III, G- Jaylen Brown, G- Marcus Smart

Miami Heat Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jimmy Butler, F- P.J. Tucker, C- Bam Adebayo, G- Kyle Lowry, G- Max Strus

