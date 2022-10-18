Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA Live Coverage on Live TV Online

A new NBA season beckons and in the first set of matches in the world’s most popular basketball league we will see last year’s runners-up Boston Celtics take on a formidable Philadelphia 76ers side. The match can be viewed in India in the early hours of Wednesday, 5 am IST to be precise.

Boston had a phenomenal second-half last season and made it to the NBA Finals with a young core. They did stumble at the last hurdle against the Golden State Warriors but impressed everyone. While Boston will see the same set of players trying to better last season’s achievements, there is a big change. Ime Udoka, who coached Boston Celtics last season, has been suspended for a year over an alleged relationship with a staffer. Boston will clearly miss him but the team led by Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown look set for another deep run in the tournament.

Talking about the Philadelphia 76ers, this is a team which really need to make it to the Finals this time. They have two superstars in Joel Embiid and James Harden, and have added some formidable role players to the roster. The match against Boston will be a good time to gauge how battle-ready Philadelphia really are.

Ahead of Wednesday’s NBA match between Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA match between Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers will be played?

The NBA match between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will take place on October 19, Wednesday.

Where will the NBA match Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers be played?

The NBA match between Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers will be played at TD Garden in Boston.

What time will the NBA match Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers begin?

The NBA match between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers b will begin at 5 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Lakers NBA match?

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA match?

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA match will be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio TV. The game can also be streamed on NBA.com and NBA mobile application on a subscription basis.



Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Possible Starting XI:

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: Marcus Smart (G), Derrick White (G), Jaylen Brown (F), Jayson Tatum (F), Al Horford (C)

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Line-up: James Harden (G), Tyrese Maxey (G), Tobias Harris (F), PJ Tucker (F), Joel Embiid (C)

