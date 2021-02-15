Boston College Fires Coach Jim Christian, With Team At 3-13

BOSTON: Boston College fired basketball coach Jim Christian on Monday with three weeks left in his seventh season.

The Eagles are 3-13 this season with just one win in 10 Atlantic Coast Conference games.

Assistant Scott Spinelli will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

I know that Jim gave everything that he had into leading our program and mentoring our student-athletes, said athletic director Pat Kraft, who inherited Christian from his predecessors. Ultimately, the program is not headed in the right direction and though I hesitate to make a midseason coaching change in any sport, now is the right time for us to look forward.”

Under Christian, the Eagles were 78-132 and 26-94 in the ACC.