Boston College-Georgia Tech Game Moved Back A Day
Georgia Tech will get a little extra time to prepare for next week's men's basketball game against Boston College.
ATLANTA: Georgia Tech will get a little extra time to prepare for next week’s men’s basketball game against Boston College.
The Atlantic Coast Conference has shifted the game at McCamish Pavilion from Tuesday to a noon Wednesday tipoff.
Georgia Tech had been scheduled to play four games in seven days as it makes up contests that were postponed by COVID-19 protocols.
Coming off a loss Wednesday to No. 9 Virginia, the Yellow Jackets were playing at Clemson on Friday night, followed by Sunday’s home game against Pittsburgh. Now, they will get two days off before hosting Boston College.___
