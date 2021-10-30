CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#AryanKhan#DrugBust#PuneethRajkumar
Home » News » Sports » Botic Van de Zandschulp Upsets Andrey Rublev in St. Petersburg Quarters
1-MIN READ

Botic Van de Zandschulp Upsets Andrey Rublev in St. Petersburg Quarters

Botic van de Zandschulp beat top seed Andrey Rublev. (Zandschulp Instagram Photo)

Botic van de Zandschulp beat top seed Andrey Rublev. (Zandschulp Instagram Photo)

Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp upset defending champion Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 to make St. Petersburg Open semi-finals.

Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp upset defending champion Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on the St. Petersburg Open on Friday. Van de Zandschulp, ranked 69th, beat the top-seeded Rublev in 1 hour, 33 minutes for his 16th win from his past 19 matches at all levels. The 26-year-old Van de Zandschulp, who reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals last month, will play Marin Cilic in the semifinals. Cilic, who won the tournament in 2011, defeated third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

American Taylor Fritz will play Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the other semifinal at the hard-court tournament.

Fritz, who celebrated his 24th birthday by beating compatriot Tommy Paul on Thursday, defeated John Millman 6-4, 6-2, and Struff upset second-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

first published:October 30, 2021, 10:04 IST