Bouchard in Prague Open 2nd round amid strict rules, rain

PRAGUE Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard won the first and only completed main draw match at the Prague Open on a rainy Monday.

The second European tournament in the WTA’s restart amid the pandemic is following the same rules as the Palermo Open last week: No fans and media, players have to handle their own towels and are not allowed to shake hands. The players are isolated on one floor of a Prague hotel that was completely booked by tournament organizers.

Bouchard eased past eighth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-3 for her first win on clay since 2018 and her second victory in two matches against the Russian.

Bouchard, ranked 330th, was given a wild-card entry. The Canadian missed all of February with a wrist injury before the tour was halted in March. She’s a former world No. 5 and the 2014 Wimbledon runner-up.

Im proud of myself with the way I stayed focused, Bouchard said. My rhythm was off on my serve in the first set, so I need to look at that. Im happy I could find a solution.

An all-Czech first-round match between Kristyna Pliskova and Linda Fruhvirtova had to be supended twice due to thunderstorms with Pliskova leading 3-2. Third-seeded Elise Mertens game against Jasmine Paolini didn’t start.

Fourth-seeded Dayana Yastremska withdrew from the tournament at the last minute due to tooth pain.

No. 2-ranked Simona Halep heads the field.

The tournament in Italy last week was the first official event for men or women since March. Another WTA event, the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky, began on Monday on hard courts.

