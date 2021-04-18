Bouncing Back! After Viral Video Showing Plight, Abid Khan Returns to Coaching

Abid Khan, the boxing coach-turned-auto driver whose video went viral recently, is back doing what he does best. He is back coaching children at a park near his EWS flat in Dhanas, Chandigarh.

Celebrities like Vijender Singh, Manoj Kumar and Farhan Akhtar took to social media to share Abid Khan’s video and that is what the 60-year-old credits gave him the motivation to get back to coaching.

“It’s the result of the motivation and support of all the sports lovers that I am coaching children in whatever way I can. In the past too, I wanted to pursue coaching but there was no motivation or support. Now I am glad that people have got to know about me and I want to show the same passion in coaching as I used to show while boxing in my younger days," Khan, was quoted by Indian Express.

“It’s good to know that people like Vijender, Manoj and Farhan Akhtar have come to support me and when I get to talk with them, I will tell them that they will get to see champions from my coaching,” he added.

Khan is a diploma holder in coaching from the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala.

“When I had started boxing, I thought it will help my family to improve our financial condition. When I completed the diploma from NIS, I tried a lot for a job but it was of no avail and I went to Saudi Arab for work. After my return, I plied my pick-up auto starting 2004 before the auto was scrapped and I had to work as a driver-loader in recent years. All these years made me believe that in this country, poor sports-persons only suffer,” said Khan

Abid Khan is urging people to not donate money to him, as boxers want help to set up a coaching centre or a job.

