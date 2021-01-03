News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Football»AFC Bournemouth Asks Twitter to Act on Racist Abuse Suffered by Junior Stanislas
1-MIN READ

AFC Bournemouth Asks Twitter to Act on Racist Abuse Suffered by Junior Stanislas

Junior Stanislas (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Junior Stanislas (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Racial abuse suffered by Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas after scoring in a 10 win at Stoke was 'disgusting and completely intolerable,' the south-coast English club said.

Racial abuse suffered by Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas after scoring in a 1-0 win at Stoke was "disgusting and completely intolerable,” the south-coast English club said Sunday. "Bournemouth wants the strongest possible action taken against the person responsible for the racism on Twitter and for the social media company to take greater responsibility for eradicating hate messages," chief executive Neil Blake said.

"It is both disgusting and completely intolerable that anyone could be subjected to the racial abuse that Junior has received," Blake said.

"I am astounded that people believe writing and posting these comments is acceptable. We will be contacting Twitter and the Football Association for their help in identifying the individual concerned, and will pursue the strongest possible action against them.”

Blake wants formal identification requirements to use social media accounts.

"We strongly believe that social media platforms need to take greater responsibility and accountability for the actions of their users and the content that is published on their platforms,” Blake said.

Bournemouth won the second-tier Championship game on Saturday.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...