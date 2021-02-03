Bournemouth Sack Manager Jason Tindall after Four Straight Defeats

Bournemouth have sacked manager Jason Tindall after only seven months following a poor run of form, the Championship club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tindall, 43, was named permanent boss on a three-year-deal in August to succeed Eddie Howe, who left the club following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Tindall departs with Bournemouth sixth in the second-tier Championship having collected 42 points from 27 matches. His team have lost four of their last five games including a 2-1 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

“AFC Bournemouth have today parted company with manager Jason Tindall. It’s a decision which has not been taken lightly, given Jason’s outstanding commitment to the club as a player, assistant manager and manager,” Bournemouth said.

“However, recent performances and results have fallen well below the board’s expectations. We feel a change is needed now in order to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals that were clearly set out last summer.”

Tindall was Howe’s assistant throughout his managerial stint in two spells at Bournemouth, and when Howe managed Burnley.

Tindall first arrived at Bournemouth as a player in 1998 and went on to make 199 appearances.

“He’s someone who is fondly thought of throughout the club, having played an important role in rescuing the club from its darkest days and taking it on the greatest journey it has ever had,” Bournemouth added.