Bournemouth Sack Manager Tindall, Appoint Woodgate As Interim Manager

Bournemouth have sacked manager Jason Tindall after only seven months following a poor run of form and appointed Jonathan Woodgate as interim manager, the Championship club said on Wednesday.

Tindall, 43, was named permanent boss on a three-year-deal in August to succeed Eddie Howe, who left the club following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Tindall departs with Bournemouth sixth in the second-tier Championship having collected 42 points from 27 matches. His team have lost four of their last five games including a 2-1 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

“AFC Bournemouth have today parted company with manager Jason Tindall. It’s a decision which has not been taken lightly, given Jason’s outstanding commitment to the club as a player, assistant manager and manager,” Bournemouth said.

“However, recent performances and results have fallen well below the board’s expectations. We feel a change is needed now in order to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals that were clearly set out last summer.”

Tindall, who first arrived at Bournemouth as a player in 1998 and went on to make 199 appearances, was Howe’s assistant throughout his managerial stint in two spells at Bournemouth and when Howe managed Burnley.

Woodgate, a former England international, managed his former club Middlesbrough in the Championship for just over a year before he was sacked in June.

The club won only nine of their 38 league matches under Woodgate before veteran Neil Warnock was appointed to save the club from relegation.

“Woodgate, who has previous managerial experience at Middlesbrough, will oversee training and lead the team on Saturday for the Championship home fixture against Birmingham City,” Bournemouth added.

“This decision has been taken while the club’s board of directors identify and conduct full and thorough due diligence on suitable external candidates ahead of an interview process, with the aim of confirming a new permanent manager as swiftly as possible.”