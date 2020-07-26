Bowing My Head in Reverence: Indian Sportspersons Salute Soldiers on 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju lead Indian sportspersons in joining their country men and women to salute the valour and bravery of soldiers on the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday.

"Today is #KargilVijayDivas and I salute the unconquerable courage and determination of our armed forces who protected our motherland. I pay homage to our brave martyrs," Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

Today is #KargilVijayDivas and I salute the unconquerable courage and determination of our armed forces who protected our motherland. I pay homage to our brave martyrs. भारतीय सैनिकों के अदम्य साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण का मैं हृदय से वंदन करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/G9oPiTAwsG — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 26, 2020

Indian champions Paralympian Deepa Malik, who is the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games and also a precipitant of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, took to social media to salute the Indian Army. "Bowing my head in reverence and remembrance of all the heroes of the Kargil war on the 21st Vijay Diwas today. A salute to our Armed Forces for their exemplary valour. Forever indebted to you," Deepa Malik tweeted.

Bowing my head in reverence and remembrance of all the heroes of the Kargil war on the 21st #VijayDiwas today. A salute to our Armed Forces for their exemplary valour. Forever indebted to you. #CourageInKargil @rajnathsingh @adgpi — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) July 26, 2020

PT Usha, known as the 'queen of Indian track and field' also tweeted saluting the Army.

"Our flag flies high not because of the wind but with the last breath of each soldier who sacrificed their lives protecting it. Remembering our brave soldiers on 21st Vijay Diwas," she tweeted.

Our flag flies high not because of the wind but with the last breath of each soldier who sacrificed their lives protecting it. Remembering our brave soldiers on 21st #VijayDiwas. — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) July 26, 2020

Tributes to our braves on #KargilVijayDiwas2020 Thank you Indian Army for your courage and sacrifices for our nation !! Jai Hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SDz87BX9dL — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) July 26, 2020

I salute the courage and selflessness of our brave soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The armed forces are our nation's pride, and we will forever be indebted to them. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 🙏🏻#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/G0xW4j3W32 — Gagan Narang (@gaGunNarang) July 26, 2020

The sacrifices made by our brave hearts during the Kargil war of 1999 will never be forgotten. On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, we salute your bravery and sacrifice for the motherland. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/e9vlZOiaMa — Anirudh Thapa (@AnirudhThapa) July 26, 2020

Every year, July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas, the day when Indian Army declared successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', and establishing India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict in 1999.

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back the Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks. The day is observed as "Kargil Vijay Diwas" to commemorate India's victory in the war.

