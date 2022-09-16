Boxer Amir Khan Accused Anthony Joshua of Sleeping with His Wife; Regrets it Now

Former professional boxer Amir Khan has admitted that accusing Anthony Joshua of sleeping with his wife Faryal Makhdoom was something that he should have never done. The ugly confrontation eventually ended their friendship. Khan, during a recent interview, revealed that he has not spoken with Joshua since leveling the charges back in 2017.

“I was going through a bit of a mad time myself. I wanted to leave my wife. I had the problem with Anthony Joshua which I felt really bad for because at the end of the day I put him in the firing line for no reason. He was a friend of mine and since then we’ve never spoken, so I lost a good friend through that. The guy did nothing wrong and I kind of stuck it on him,” the 35-year-old said during an interaction with The Overlap.

Khan disclosed that things went out of control after Faryal showed him a message of Joshua saying “hi” to her. Khan admitted that Joshua was, in all likelihood, trying to be respectful.

In 2017, Khan had decided to start a Twitter rant and accused his wife of being a “golddigger.” They got separated later that year. Though, Khan and Faryal eventually got back together a few months after the online fiasco.

Joshua had denied the allegations vehemently. He also tweeted a video from Shaggy’s song ‘It Wasn’t Me’.

Anthony Joshua was asked to open up on the truthfulness of the allegations. “Honestly, I didn’t. With all the accusation around my name, I wish I did,” he had hilariously responded.

Khan had kicked off his professional career in a sublime fashion back in 2005. In his professional debut, he required just one minute and 49 seconds to defeat David Bailey.

Khan, earlier this year, announced his retirement from boxing. In his last match, he had to endure a sixth-round stoppage defeat against Kell Brook. Khan did offer some resistance in the game but overall it turned out to be quite one-sided. The former unified light-welterweight world champion retired from the game with a spectacular record of 34-6 under his belt.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here