Boxer Amir Khan Shocked After Receiving Hate Online for Wishing on Christmas

Amir Khan, who is the youngest British Olympic boxing medalist, was 'shocked' after he faced backlash on social media for wishing the world on the occasion of Christmas. Amir has responded to 'all the hate' with a post on micro blogging site Twitter.

He tweeted, "So shocked by all the hate I'm getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits."

So shocked by all the hate I’m getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits. Just want to tell those people ‘I don’t give a f**k’ — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) December 26, 2019

His tweet till now has been retweeted more than 6 thousand times and has been liked by more than 77 thousand people.

Amir, a day after Christmas had posted a family photo, where all four of them including his wife, and two children can be seen wearing the same Christmas theme outfits, that is black and white round neck t-shirt which has a reindeer on it, along with red, black and white checkered with Pyjamas. There is also a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in the background."Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday! Merry Christmas #khanfamily @FaryalxMakhdoom #MerryChrismas," tweeted the boxer.

He also shared the same photograph on Instagram, captioning it as, "Happy holidays from mine to yours enjoy the festive season"

The photo on Instagram has till now got more than 64 thousand likes.

