Boxer Duryodhan Singh Negi Tests Positive for Covid-19

Boxer Duryodhan Singh Negi (69 kg), who is presently training at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala, has tested positive for novel coronavirus , the Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed on Sunday.

Negi is currently asymptomatic and has been shifted to Columbia Asia Hospital as a precautionary measure.

"He had been on leave for the Diwali break and was in quarantine upon his return. As per SOPs established by SAI, he was tested on the sixth day after his return to the camp," An SAI statement read.

"All care is being taken of him to ensure a speedy recovery," it added.

On Saturday, SAI had informed that Narsingh Yadav, 74kg freestyle wrestler, Gurpreet Singh 77kg Greco-Roman wrestler, and physiotherapist Vishal Rai, have tested positive for coronavirus .

On Wednesday, SAI had announced that shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar, who is ranked world No.1 in men's 10m air rifle and has qualified for the Olympics, had tested positive for the deadly virus, and that he too was asymptomatic and was in home quarantine.