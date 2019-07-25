English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boxer Hugo Santillan Dies Five Days after Collapsing During Fight
Hugo Santillan died from head injuries, as he passed out when the result was about to be announced and underwent surgery after the fight but never regained consciousness.
Hugo Santillan died five days after he passed out during his fight (Photo Credit: Hugo Santillan /Facebook)
Buenos Aires: A 23-year-old boxer from Argentina has died five days after collapsing after his fight.
The World Boxing Council says Hugo Santillan died from head injuries after the super lightweight bout against Uruguayan Eduardo Abreu on Saturday in San Nicolas, a city 150 miles (240 kilometres) north of Buenos Aires.
Santillan passed out when the result was about to be announced and underwent surgery after the fight but never regained consciousness.
Santillan started boxing in 2015 and had a record of 19 wins, six losses, two draws.
Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday, four days after suffering a brain injury in a light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias in Maryland. He was 28.
