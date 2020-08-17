Boxer Sarita Devi Tests Positive for Covid-19

Indian boxer Sarita Devi and her husband Thoiba Singh have tested positive for coronavirus.

In an interview with IANS, Sarita's husband Thoiba said, "Sarita and me were tested Covid positive today. We will go to the COVID centre now, since home quarantine is not allowed here. Till this very moment there are no COVID symptoms to us."

"I have informed all the people who came in contact with us in the last one week, to isolate themselves immediately and get tested," he added.

The 38-year-old is the second boxer to test positive for the virus after the legendary Dingko Singh. Dingko, an Asian Games gold-medallist, had recovered from the infection after enduring month-long hospitalisation.

The National Boxing Camp is on at Patiala but Sarita is not part of it. At present, she is training at her home in Manipur.

Sarita is one of the longest serving and among the most decorated women boxers of the country. She became a world champion in the 2006 edition and added two bronze medals in the later editions. She is also a Commonwealth Games silver-medallist besides being a national medallist.

A gritty boxer, but Sarita has been out of reckoning in the 60kg category for a while now. Most recently, she lost in the trials for the Olympic qualifying event in Jordan in March earlier this year. "She is going through a tough time but we will fight on and bounce back stronger," Thoiba told PTI.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday confirmed that all six hockey players, including captain Manpreet Singh, will be discharged from the S.S. Sparsh Multi-Speciality Hospital in Bengaluru after having tested negative for Covid-19.

The National Hockey Camp is slated to start from August 19 in Bengaluru. However, these six players will not be allowed to attend it. Rather they would be kept under observation for a few days in isolation, sources said.

On Sunday, Cyclist Triyasha Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp which is scheduled to begin at Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi also tested positive for coronavirus.

She had arrived at the Camp on August 12 and undertook a mandatory Covid-19 test upon arrival as per the Sports Authority of India's regulations.

(With inputs from Agencies)