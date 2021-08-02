Boxer Satish Kumar Demonstrates Valour at Tokyo Olympics Despite an Injured Eye

Satish Kumar, India’s first super heavyweight +91kg boxer, displayed incredible bravery in his quarterfinal match against Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the Tokyo Olympics. During the match, a little amount of blood seeped out of Satish’s right eye on Jalolov’s shoulder. It spoke about Satish’s tenacity in his quarterfinal match.

Satish returned to fight after receiving seven stitches for a cut above his right eye and chin, which he received during his initial bout against Jamaica’s Ricardo Brown. The Indian boxer, nevertheless, continued displaying his unwavering sporting spirit.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – LIVE | FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | MEDALS TALLY | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

He stepped into the ring at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, despite losing 0-5 unanimous decision to the Uzbeki opponent and being knocked out. He realised the possibilities of further exposing his wounds and worsening the damage against his opponent, who is in ominous condition.

Against the reigning world and Asian champion Jalolov, the 32-year old put up a brave effort, demonstrating his ‘Indian Army Spirit’ of never giving up. The tenacious Army boxer held his grounds occasionally, landing a punch with his right hand, but Jalolov dominated the fight from start to finish.

Satish was outclassed in every way, but his valiant performance gained him the respect of his Uzbeki opponent. At the conclusion of the fight, Jalolov praised his opponent’s bravery. Before leaving the ring, Jalolov offered Satish a healthy embrace.

Satish was given a quick on-ground medical treatment during his first match by high-performance director Santiago Nieva and head national coach CA Kuttappa. However, there was no Indian team doctor on hand to treat the injuries.

Moreover, Satish was the only Indian male boxer to advance in his first battle, while favourites such as Amit Panghal faltered under duress in his maiden Olympics bout.

The result may have saddened the spectators, but they applauded Satish’s efforts to participate in the quarterfinals despite his ailment. However, there were some users who were disappointed with the performances of the Indian Olympics team.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here