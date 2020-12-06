Boxer Vijender Singh Joins Farmers' Protest, Says Will Return Khel Ratna; BJP Points Out His Congress Links

Boxer Vijender Singh on Sunday threatened to return the 'Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna' award, the country's highest sporting honour, if the Centre does not withdraw the new farm laws.

Addressing the protesting farmers' near Singhu border, Vijender Singh said if the government does not take back the "black laws", he would request them to take back the 'Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna' award conferred on him earlier.

The 35-year-old boxer who hails from Haryana joins the list of several former players, including Padma Shri and Arjuna awardees who have said they would return their awards in support of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

Vijender was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2009 after becoming the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal.

Bommarabettu Laxmijanardhana Santhosh, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National General Secretary took to Twitter to point out that Vijender had joined the Congress party and contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Delhi.

Vijender had lost to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri from the South Delhi seat as Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to office for a second term.

"Whole of media projecting it as Boxer Vijender Singh in support of farmer agitation. Also mention he contested LS elections on Congress ticket. Convenient deletion of details," BL Santhosh tweeted.

Whole of media projecting it as Boxer Vijender Singh in support of farmer agitation . Also mention he contested LS elections on @INCIndia ticket . Convenient deletion of details . #FarmersWithModi — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 6, 2020

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have stayed put at various Delhi border points for over a week, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

(With inputs from Agencies)