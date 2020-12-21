Boxer Vikas Krishan Seeks External Affairs Minister's Help with His Coach Stuck in US

Boxer Vikas Krishan, who is set to participate in the Olympics next year, sought help from External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday with his coach stuck in the US due to new visa protocols. Krishan said it was very important for him to train with his coach as the Tokyo Olympic Games are "fast approaching".

"Dear sir Dr S Jaishankar - my coach is stuck in the US and unable to return to India due to new visa protocols. With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, his presence is very important for my training as I aim to win India an Olympic gold. Could you please help with this," Krishan tweeted.

Dear sir @DrSJaishankar - my coach is stuck in the US and unable to return to India due to new visa protocols. With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, his presence is very important for my training as I aim to win India an Olympic Gold. Could you please help with this 🙏 — Vikas Krishan Boxer (@officialvkyadav) December 21, 2020

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had in September had approved Krishan's request to train in the US as part of his preparations for Tokyo Games. The Asian Games gold medallist had travelled along with his coach Ron Simms Jr.

Krishan, who is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), was approved a financial assistance of Rs 17.5 lakh for the duration of the visit, as per a SAI statement.

He is set to make his third Olympic appearance in Tokyo next year.

Earlier, the 28-year-old from Haryana had told IANS: "My aim is to win an Olympic gold and for that I am ready to put my life in danger."

"Flights are on now and I will travel with full precaution so that I can concentrate on my training rather than getting infected and sitting in some hotel room somewhere (in quarantine)," he had added.

A few days ago, Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning boxer Manoj Kumar wrote a desperate letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to come to the rescue of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) which is on the verge of being derecognised by the Sports Ministry for not adhering to the National Sports Code.

He pointed out that the BFI was mandated by the Delhi High Court to conduct elections for its office-bearers before December 31, 2020 to continue as a national sports federation and to enjoy grants and other privileges extended to it by the Government of India. The BFI is wilfully and knowingly defaulting on this.

The decorated boxer, who is the Athletes Representative in the BFI Executive Council, insisted that Ajay Singh had no right to intervene once the election process had begun and accused him of taking an arbitrary decision. He accused him of doing this purely to remain in power and to hide his own failure as president of BFI, which has left the federation in the red to the tune of over Rs 6 crore.

Writing about his own grievances, Manoj Kumar revealed that he was being singled out for fighting for the rights of his fellow boxers. "Once, I had written a letter to the sports minister against the injustice being meted out to me and Raj Sacheti threatened me, saying I will pay a huge price for my complaint," he wrote.

(With IANS inputs)