Boxing Federation of India Extend Office-bearers' Tenure by Three Months, Elections to be Held by February

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday decided to extend the tenures of its office-bearers for a second time by three months and resolved to conduct elections by February after the process had to be put on hold this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The resolution was passed at the BFI’s Emergent General Meeting which was presided over by incumbent President Ajay Singh via video conferencing.

The BFI elections, which were originally scheduled to be held in September were postponed to December because of the pandemic before being suspended further.

“It is hereby resolved to extend the tenure of existing Office Bearers and EC Members by three months or till elections are held, whichever is earlier and to hold the AGM and Election in February 2021...,” the resolution adopted at the meeting stated.

“...if physical meeting is not possible then meeting and election may be held through video conferencing.

“It is also resolved that date of the election, election process and other modalities will be finalised after consultation with Learned Returning Officer. Director Administration will sign an appropriate affidavit and inform the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi,” it added.

Representatives of all the State/UT and units affiliated to BFI attended the meeting, which also featured federation secretary Jay Kowli, and senior officials such as Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Rajesh Bhandari, Anil Kumar Bohidar and Narendra Kumar Nirwan.

Also there was Singh’s challenger for the BFI President’s post, Ashish Shelar from the Maharashtra unit. Shelar is a BJP leader of prominence in the state and a former president of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The matter of BFI elections reached the Delhi High Court earlier this month after the Uttar Pradesh unit filed a petition challenging the EGM. The court refused to grant a stay on the meeting but asked the federation to submit its plans of holding elections by January 15.

The body will need to conduct elections to get affiliation of the sports ministry.