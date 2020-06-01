SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Boxing Federation of India Nominates Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan for Khel Ratna

Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

BFI also nominated Lovlina Borgohain, Simranjit Kaur and Manish Kaushik for the Arjuna awards and Mohammed Ali Qamar and Chhote Lal Yadav for Dronacharya awards

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 6:37 PM IST
The Boxing Federation of India on Monday nominated world silver-medallist Amit Panghal and the seasoned Vikas Krishan for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, picking only Olympic-bound names as its nominees for the annual honours.

Panghal (52kg), also an Asian Games champion, has not won any national sports award. He is being nominated for the Arjuna award for the past three years but has not been considered by the selection committee because of a 2012 "inadvertent" dope offence.

Commonwealth and Asian Games gold-medallist Krishan (69kg) won the Arjuna award in 2012.

ALSO READ | Vinesh Phogat to be Recommended for Khel Ratna by WFI for Second Straight Year

The BFI has nominated world bronze-winning trio of Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Simranjit Kaur (64kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) for the Arjuna awards.

ALSO READ | Third Straight Year: Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Recommended for Khel Ratna by AFI

In its nominations for the Dronacharya awards, the BFI has finalised the names of national women's coach Mohammed Ali Qamar and assistant coach Chhote Lal Yadav.

ALSO READ | 2018 Khel Ratna Winner Mirabai Chanu Now Nominated for Arjuna Award

Yadav is also closely associated with six-time world champion M C Mary Kom.

KHEL RATNA FULL LIST

The last day for filing nominations is Wednesday.


