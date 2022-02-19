Boxing: India's Chandni Mehra Goes Down to Shin Bo Mi Re in WBO Asia Pacific Title clash

Indian professional boxer Chandni Mehra lost to local favourite Shin Bo Mi Re by a TKO (technical knockout) in the WBO Asia Pacific Title fight in Gangwan-do, Korea on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Indian took the more fancied Shin Bo all the way until the eighth round before the referee stopped the contest.

Both boxers started the fight aggressively with an intent to clearly lay down a marker in the early rounds.

It was Chandni’s maiden 10 round fight and was always going to be an uphill task considering the Korean had already had over three 10 rounders prior to this clash.

The Korean was faster with a wider repertoire of combinations that she could throw. She led with a left hook and followed with solid right hooks which almost every time pierced through Chandni’s defences.

The Indian was giving a good account of herself in the first six rounds by countering punch for punch while standing and delivering blows after blows.

Advertisement

In the fifth round, Chandni looked to have fallen upon a clear game plan to stay on the outside and work on counters. She had some success but it was quickly negated by the Korean who increased her work rate and target body shots.

The Korean came out all guns blazing early in the eighth round. A left hook followed by a right hook caught Chandni very hard on her chin.

Shin Bo followed it with a few more hooks. Chandni dropped to the canvas. This was her first ever knockdown in her 11-fight Pro career.

A few more seconds into the round, the WBO appointed referee called an end to the fight and declared it in favour of the Korean.

With the loss, Chandni now has a record of eight wins and three losses in her Pro career.

Chandni holds a professional boxing license from the Indian Boxing Council, the National Commission for Professional Boxing in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.