Boxing Legend Dingko Singh Passes Away: Mary Kom Calls Him a 'True Hero' as Tributes Pour in

Tributes poured in from all corners as 1998 Bangkok Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh passed away at the age of 42 on Thursday. Dingko had a long battle with liver cancer and then he even fought coronavirus last year. Dingko, for his contribution to boxing in the country, has won Arjuna Award and the Padma Shri. Last year, Dingko was flown in to New Delhi for his cancer radiation but as he returned to Imphal, he tested positive for coronavirus and battled to recover from that.

Following the news of his demise, everyone sent their condolences for the Manipuri legend. Mary Kom called Dingko “a true hero" and said his legacy will live on.

“You were a true hero of our nation. You leave but your legacy will live among us. RIP," Mary Kom tweeted.

Manipur’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his shocked and sadness on his passing and talked of his contribution to boxing in India and Manipur.

“I’m shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri N Dingko Singh earlier in the morning today. A Padma Shri awardee, Dingko Singh was one of the most outstanding boxers Manipur has ever produced. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Former hockey player Viren Rasquinha called Dingko a “real superstar" and said he will always be remembered.

Really sad news of the passing away of Dingko Singh,1998 Asian Games Boxing Gold medallist. Just 42 years old. Too soon. A real superstar. Got to know him well when he coached Sarita Devi. His commitment to boxing was special. Go well my friend. You will always be remembered," he said.

Wrestler Sangram Singh also took to Twitter to pay his respects and said, “Champion #DingkoSingh is no more. He was struggling with liver cancer since long time. Pray to his Soul & strength to family. Reality of Life. Om Shanti."

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Dingko Singh was not only one of India’s finest boxers but a sensation who put boxing on the sports map of the country. Saddened at the untimely death of the legend. My deepest condolences to his family and millions of fans."

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Vijender Singh also extended their condolences.

“I’m deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko’s gold medal at 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Dinko," Rijiju tweeted.

“My sincerest condolences on this loss May his life’s journey & struggle forever remain a source inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief & mourning Folded hands #dinkosingh," Vijender said.

