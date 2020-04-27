SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Boxing Legend Mary Kom Sends Out Important Fitness Message Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Mary Kom (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Mary Kom (Photo Credit: Twitter)

With India under lockdown due to the coronavirus, Mary Kom took to social media to let her fans in on her fitness mantra.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Six-time World Champion M.C. Mary Kom shared her fitness mantra on social media to inspire people to stay fit amid the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the entire world.

India is currently on a nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus but Mary Kom urged one and all to try and keep fit while being inside the four walls of their homes.

The Indian pugilist took to social media to share the important message, along with her pictures of working out. Her post read: "Work out. Eat well. Stay patient. Your body will reward you. #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #StayAwareStaySafe."


In normal circumstances, Mary Kom would have been currently preparing for Tokyo Olympics but due to the pandemic, the multi-national event in Japan was pushed back till next year.

The Olympic bronze medalist had confirmed her India representation after beating compatriot Nikhat Zareen during selection trials for Olympic qualifiers in December last year. Mary Kom had beaten Zareen 9-1 in a heated 51 kg bout at New Delhi's IG Stadium.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres