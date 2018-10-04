English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boxing Risks Missing Olympics as IOC Warns AIBA About 'Grave' Issues
Boxing risks being thrown out of the Olympics unless the sport's ruling body addresses "grave" concerns regarding its governance, the International Olympic Committee executive board said on Wednesday.
Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, attends a news conference after an Executive Board meeting on sanctions for Russian athletes, in Lausanne, Switzerland, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Loading...
Boxing risks being thrown out of the Olympics unless the sport's ruling body addresses "grave" concerns regarding its governance, the International Olympic Committee executive board said on Wednesday.
A strongly worded IOC statement warned that the International Boxing Association (AIBA) must tackle governance issues at its upcoming congress or it could face sanctions.
"The Executive Board of the IOC today expressed its ongoing extreme concern with the grave situation within the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and its current governance," the board said in a statement.
"These include the circumstances of the establishment of the election list and the misleading communication within the AIBA membership regarding the IOC's position."
The executive board, meeting in Buenos Aires where the Youth Olympic Games begin on Saturday, said the troubles in the AIBA affect "not just the reputation of AIBA and boxing but of sport in general".
"Therefore, the IOC reiterates its clear position that if the governance issues are not properly addressed to the satisfaction of the IOC at the forthcoming AIBA Congress, the existence of boxing on the Olympic programme and even the recognition of AIBA as an International Federation recognised by the IOC are under threat."
The IOC warned in July that boxing could still be axed from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if the AIBA did not put its house in order.
In February the IOC said they were worried by the nomination of Uzbek businessman Gafur Rakhimov for the AIBA's interim presidency.
However Rakhimov, who has been linked to organized crime by the US Treasury Department, is now the only candidate for the presidency to be voted on at the AIBA congress in Moscow in November.
In attempting to force change at the AIBA this year, the IOC had already suspended financial contributions from the IOC to the AIBA.
Even though the IOC believes sweeping change is needed at the AIBA, the governing body voiced support for boxers themselves.
"At the same time we would like to reassure the athletes that the IOC will -- as it has always done in such situations and is currently doing at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018 -- do its utmost to ensure that the athletes do not have to suffer under these circumstances and that we will protect their Olympic dream."
A strongly worded IOC statement warned that the International Boxing Association (AIBA) must tackle governance issues at its upcoming congress or it could face sanctions.
"The Executive Board of the IOC today expressed its ongoing extreme concern with the grave situation within the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and its current governance," the board said in a statement.
"These include the circumstances of the establishment of the election list and the misleading communication within the AIBA membership regarding the IOC's position."
The executive board, meeting in Buenos Aires where the Youth Olympic Games begin on Saturday, said the troubles in the AIBA affect "not just the reputation of AIBA and boxing but of sport in general".
"Therefore, the IOC reiterates its clear position that if the governance issues are not properly addressed to the satisfaction of the IOC at the forthcoming AIBA Congress, the existence of boxing on the Olympic programme and even the recognition of AIBA as an International Federation recognised by the IOC are under threat."
The IOC warned in July that boxing could still be axed from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if the AIBA did not put its house in order.
In February the IOC said they were worried by the nomination of Uzbek businessman Gafur Rakhimov for the AIBA's interim presidency.
However Rakhimov, who has been linked to organized crime by the US Treasury Department, is now the only candidate for the presidency to be voted on at the AIBA congress in Moscow in November.
In attempting to force change at the AIBA this year, the IOC had already suspended financial contributions from the IOC to the AIBA.
Even though the IOC believes sweeping change is needed at the AIBA, the governing body voiced support for boxers themselves.
"At the same time we would like to reassure the athletes that the IOC will -- as it has always done in such situations and is currently doing at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018 -- do its utmost to ensure that the athletes do not have to suffer under these circumstances and that we will protect their Olympic dream."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jeevan, Paes Reach Quarterfinals at Monterrey Challenger
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Big Discounts on Honor 7A, Honor 9N, Honor 7s And More Lined up
- Watch Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Badshah Groove to Diljit’s Proper Patola
- JCB Award for Literature Announces Shortlist, Includes Works by Anuradha Roy, Perumal Murugan and a Surprise
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...