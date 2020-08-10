SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Exhibition Boxing Bout Rescheduled: Report

Mike Tyson (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Mike Tyson (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Mike Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. will be shown on virtual social media and music platform Triller.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
Share this:

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson’s exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. has been pushed back to Nov. 28 from Sept. 12, The Ring magazine has said.

The eight-round fight, which will be part of a three-hour pay per view event shown on virtual social media and music platform Triller, had been moved because Tyson’s camp felt they could maximize revenue by rescheduling, the report added.

Tyson teased fans about a possible return in May when the 54-year-old posted videos of himself training.

The 51-year-old Jones, who has simultaneously held a record seven belts, last fought in 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Next Story
Loading