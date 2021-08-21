FOR DREAM 11: BPH vs SOB dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain, vice-captain, and probable playing XIs for The Hundred Men's between Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave August 21, 11:00 pm IST

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Dream11, BPH vs SOB Dream11 Latest Update, BPH vs SOB Dream11 Win, BPH vs SOB Dream11 App, BPH vs SOB Dream11 2021, BPH vs SOB Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, BPH vs SOB Dream11 Live Streaming

BPH vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men's between Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave:

Southern Brave face Birmingham Phoenix in the final of The Hundred Men’s tournament. The much-anticipated encounter between the two sides will be played at the Lord’s stadium in London on August 21, Saturday at 11:00 pm IST.

Birmingham Phoenix didn’t have an ideal start in The Hundred Men’s tournament. The team lost two out of their first three league matches. However, after the initial hiccups, there was no looking back for the Phoenix as they scripted an iconic comeback. Birmingham Phoenix are on a five-match winning streak. They finished at the top of the table to get a direct entry in the final.

Southern Brave, meanwhile, had to play an eliminator game against Trent Rockets before confirming a berth in the final. Brave finished at the second position in the points table after the league stage with five victories and two losses.

Ahead of the match between Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave; here is everything you need to know:

BPH vs SOB Telecast

The Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave match will not be broadcasted in India.

BPH vs SOB Live Streaming

The BPH vs SOB game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BPH vs SOB Match Details

The match between Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave will be played at the Lord’s in London on August 21, Saturday at 11:00 pm IST.

BPH vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain- James Vince

Suggested Playing XI for BPH vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Miles Hammond, Alex Davies, James Vince

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone,

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, Imran Tahir, George Garton, Patrick Brown

BPH vs SOB Probable XIs:

Birmingham Phoenix: Liam Livingstone (c), Miles Hammond, Tom Abell, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Dillon Pennington, Chris Benjamin (wk), Patrick Brown, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Will Smeed

Southern Brave: Craig Overton, Alex Davies, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Paul Stirling, James Vince (c), Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here