BR vs ZL Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Bayi Rockets Vs Zhejiang Lions - Playing V, Basketball

Bayi Rockets (BR) will be up against Zhejiang Lions (ZL) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the CBA League 2019-20 on Tuesday July 14. The CBA League 2019-20 Bayi Rockets Vs Zhejiang Lions will commence from 5:05 PM in Taiwan. Currently, the host team are at the last spot on the point table while ZL are placed at number 5. In terms of previous fixtures, BR had lost the match to Southern Tigers by 108-116 on July 12 while ZL had registered their win against Sichuan Blue Whales by 91-76 on July 11.

Bayi Rockets have managed to only win 5 out of 40 matches. Zhejiang Lions, on the other hand, have been performing quite average. The number 5 team has won 27 out of 40 till now.

Chinese Basketball League Bayi Rockets Vs Zhejiang Lions: BR vs ZL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League BR vs ZL, Bayi Rockets Vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11 Point Guard: Y Zhao, X Tinayu, J Wang

CBA League BR vs ZL, Bayi Rockets Vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11 Shooting Guard: L Meng, Z Zuming

CBA League BR vs ZL, Bayi Rockets Vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11 Small Forward: J Li

CBA League BR vs ZL, Bayi Rockets Vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11 Power Forward: N Hongyu

CBA League BR vs ZL, Bayi Rockets Vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11 Centre: J Hu

CBA League BR vs ZL, Bayi Rockets possible starting lineup vs Zhejiang Lions: N Hongyu, L Meng, Z Zuming, X Tianyu, J Wang

CBA League BR vs ZL, Zhejiang Lions possible starting lineup vs Bayi Rockets: J Hu, J Li, Y Zhao, Z Liu, R Su