News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Bradshaw Leads Bellarmine Past Jacksonville 71-56
1-MIN READ

Bradshaw Leads Bellarmine Past Jacksonville 71-56

Bradshaw Leads Bellarmine Past Jacksonville 71-56

Pedro Bradshaw had a careerhigh 24 points plus 10 rebounds as Bellarmine won its seventh consecutive game, topping Jacksonville 7156 on Friday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.: Pedro Bradshaw had a career-high 24 points plus 10 rebounds as Bellarmine won its seventh consecutive game, topping Jacksonville 71-56 on Friday night.

Dylan Penn had 14 points and six rebounds for Bellarmine (10-5, 7-2 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Trey Sides had 12 points for the Dolphins (9-10, 3-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Dontarius James added 10 points. He also had eight turnovers. Tyreese Davis had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...