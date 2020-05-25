Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns look back at teaming up with The Undertaker

The Undertaker is a legend in the wrestling world, shining as a bright star in WWE’s quiver. Having started his career in the wrestling arena in 1990 with the Survivor Series, The Phenom has won multiple WWE titles including the World Heavyweight Champion.

A true inspiration for upcoming wrestlers, it is a dream come true for anyone to be paired with or against the 55-year-old wrestler. This dream had come true for the ‘new face of destruction’ Braun Strowman and the guy born to reign, Roman Reigns.

Both had participated in a tag team match in 2018, thereby pairing with The Deadman against Elias, Baron Corbin, and Kevin Owens. The night of July 7 at the Madison Square Garden has become a remarkable main live event for many wrestling fans. Now, it seems the match holds a big portion of both Strowman and Reigns’ hearts.

While Strowman said he will never forget the words the legend had said to him that day, Reigns called the event a “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

Both the fighters paid their respects to the veteran wrestler through their Twitter handle recently. Reigns had retweeted Strowman’s update.



After their dreamy pairing, on one hand, Strowman has gone on to become the WWE Universal Champion; whereas Reigns has managed to defeat The Undertaker himself at WrestleMania 33. Yet, no matter how far they go, the ‘monster among men’ and ‘the guy’ seem to never forget The Phenom’s charisma.

Keywords: WWE, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Twitter, The Undertaker, WWE Smackdown, The Phenom, wrestling, sports, Madison Square Garden