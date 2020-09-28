SPORTS

Braves Remove Acuña From Lineup With Renewed Wrist Soreness

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., strikes out in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., strikes out in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Ronald Acua Jr. has been removed from the Atlanta Braves' lineup in their regular season finale due to irritation in his left wrist.

ATLANTA: Ronald Acua Jr. has been removed from the Atlanta Braves’ lineup in their regular season finale due to irritation in his left wrist.

The postseason-bound Braves say the move before Sunday’s game against Boston was made as a precaution.

Even so, the report of renewed soreness in Acua’s wrist is cause for concern as the team prepares for the NL wild-card series. He was on the 10-day injured list due to soreness in the same wrist from Aug. 12-25.

Acua is hitting .250 with 14 homers and 29 RBIs.

Ender Inciarte replaced Acua in center field, and Ozzie Albies moved up as the new leadoff hitter.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • First Published: September 28, 2020, 1:21 AM IST
