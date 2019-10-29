Bray Wyatt's Better Half Jojo Offerman to Return to WWE After Giving Birth to Baby Boy: Report

Bray Wyatt's better half JoJo Offerman is better known as the lady who announces the Superstars as they make their way down the aisle to the ring. However, she has not been seen on WWE television since January.

Offerman and Wyatt are a couple and according to Ringside News, she gave birth to their first son Knash a few months back.

In fact, it would seem that Wyatt has already started building his son's relationship with WWE, having brought Knash to the Raw Reunion show so he could meet everyone in the roster.

During that time, Strowman held Knash for a photo-op with Wyatt and X-pac and it was also revealed that Braun Strowman is actually his godfather.

“Finally got to meet my god son last night. I’m so happy for you brother,” Strowman posted the photo along with the caption from the RAW Reunion.

Now, according to Ringside News, JoJo is very well on her way to making a return to Monday Night Raw.

According to PW Insider reports WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman was in St. Louis for Monday Night Raw.

JoJo was spotted arriving at St Louis' Lambert International Airport but there was no word on whether she would appear on Raw.

Since Offerman went on her maternity hiatus, her role was being filled in by Mike Rome. Furthermore, the report stated that since WWE does not spilt up couples, Bray and JoJo may eventually end up being on the same brand.

