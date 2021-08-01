Bray Wyatt Released from WWE after Over a Decade With The Company; Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman React

WWE, on Saturday announced that they have parted ways with superstar Bray Wyatt(Windham Rotunda). “WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors," the company said in a statement.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

The 34-year-old wrestler who has been missing in action since losing his WrestlemMania match against Randy Orton had first signed for WWE back in 2009, and had been part of the main roster since 2010. He was famous for playing the anchor of the Wyatt Family which Braun Strowman, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Randy Orton were once a part of. Wyatt tasted real success after he debuted as The Fiend as it became one of the hottest characters ever to be a part of WWE. The Fiend debuted in 2019 where his character was partly The Fiend and partly the Firefly Fun House version of himself.

Wyatt became a two-time Universal champion using that persona, and he beat John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 last year. He was also a one-time WWE champion. He had also won the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team championships in his stint with the company.

A second-generation WWE Superstar, broke into WWE under the name Husky Harris. Then following a failed venture in the Nexus stable, Wyatt was sent to FCW and later NXT, where he developed the Wyatt character. Wyatt resurfaced on WWE’s main roster in 2012 alongside Erick Rowan and the late Luke Harper—also known as Brodie Lee—as The Wyatt Family.

Speculations were rife regarding his absence from the ring, while some reported that it was due to a ‘creative issue’ there were also reports that it was due to a medical condition.

In the last few weeks there were several reports of AEW trying to rope in the superstar. AEW in the past two years have signed several former WWE superstars including Dean Ambrose(Jon Moxley) and Chris Jericho, Alistair Black, Miro, Andrade El Idolo, FTR and Cody Rhodes.

After the news came out of Wyatt’s release, while the wrestler himself kept mum, his former Wyatt family member Braun Strowman and recent on-screen disciple Alexa Bliss reacted.

Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to express her shock saying, “I really am at a loss for words… thank you so much Windham for everything you’ve done for this company. The most fun I’ve had is working with you. Such an amazing talent & the most kind person. I’m just in shock," she wrote.

Braun Strowman, tweeted, “Brother I’m waiting!!!!!!

While the circumstances and reasons for Wyatt’s release remain unclear, speculation regarding his arrival in AEW may ramp up in the coming weeks.

